Khushbu Sundar met with an accident after a tanker hit her car; escapes unhurt

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar met with an accident on Wednesday morning but escaped unhurt. The actress took to her Twitter handle to inform about the accident. Her car was hit by a tanker at Ayyanar Koil on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway when she was on her way to Cuddalore district to participate in a "Vetri Vel Yatra".

"Met with an accident near Melmaruvathur..a tanker rammed into us. With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen," she tweeted, along with two photos of her damaged car.

Sundar informed that the police are investigating the matter and in another tweet emphasized that the tanker hit their car and not the other way round. "Request the press to understand that a container rammed into me and not the other way. My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into me. Police are investigating and questioning the driver to rule out any foul play," she wrote.

Later after well-wishers wished for her wellbeing, she tweeted, "Thank you so much for all the inquiries n good wishes. I feel indebted. I am safe n continuing my journey towards Cuddalore. Nothing has stopped me before this, nothing will stop me now either. Zindagi har kadam ek nayi Jung hai. Jeet jaayenge hum tu agar sang hai #VelYaatrai"

