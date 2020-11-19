Here’s An Accident Waiting To Happen

In fact it already did. Not only is Kelly Osbourne cursed with the mask we all have to wear, but she has added an eye patch! While getting her makeup done, Kelly’s eyeball collided with a stiff mascara brush and she got scratched. Kelly blames herself, not the makeup artist – she zigged when she should have zagged. To draw attention away from the bad eye, Kelly got her lavender hair done with a spit curl and a new pony tail. All in all, she looks pretty darn good walking to The Ivy to have lunch outside with friends.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

