“We went through immense heartache with one baby in NICU and funeral arrangements for his twin,” – Celina Jaitly on losing a child

On Wednesday, on the occasion of World Prematurity Day, actress Celina Jaitly penned a note about having suffered the tragic loss of her baby. Celina and her husband Peter Haag welcomed their first set of twins in 2012. The actress once again gave birth to twin boys Shamsher and Arthur in 2017, however, the former did not survive.

Celina took to Instagram and shared pictures with Arthur and wrote how premature birth is a very “serious health problem”. She said that Arthur's twin Shamsher passed away due to a congenital heart problem having been born premature. “While nothing can prepare parents for how it feels to have a baby in neonatal care, it can be a huge support to know other families have been where they are now… We went through immense heartache with one baby in NICU and funeral arrangements for his twin whom we lost to a congenital heart problem, but we survived on hope and amazing care of NICU nurses and NICU Doctors in Dubai who worked tirelessly with us to make sure @arthurjhaag comes back home with us,” she wrote.

She continued, “While many preterm babies still carry a huge vulnerability to develop medical challenges or life threatening circumstances, many do grow up to become completely healthy individuals, with some even becoming notable public figures such as Winston Churchill and Albert Einstein and of course our own Arthur Jaitly Haag. Keep your love and blessings coming for Artu and don’t forget to read up on how you can prevent/support premature babies.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

Arthur recently turned three and Celina penned a note on social media. “Having survived the loss of his twin and 2 months in an incubator bravely Arthur is an passionate hiker, skier, budding palaeontologist and baby boss,” she wrote.

ALSO READ: As No Entry completes 15 years, Celina Jaitly pens a lengthy note; says the song Ishq Mein took 8 months to complete

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results