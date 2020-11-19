Pallavi Mukherjee to enter Zee TV’s Ram Pyaare Sirf Humare as Menka

Zee TV’s recently launched fiction show, Ram Pyaare Sirf Humare has already become an audience favourite, courtesy of the impeccable comic timing of the actors and the fantastic portrayal of relatable characters like Koel (played by Shamin Mannan), Dulari (played by Jyoti Sharma) and Ram (played by Nikhil Khurana). Having kept the audience hooked with fresh and intriguing twists and turns, viewers recently witnessed drama surrounding Ram and Koel’s wedding, which was stopped in the nick of time by none other than our favourite, Dulari. While Dulari might have got Ram’s eyes off Koel temporarily, a lot of drama is set to follow.

While the show features massive twists and turns to keep the audiences hooked, a new entry is on the cards for Zee TV’s this comedy of errors. Popular actress Pallavi Mukherjee is all set to enter the show Ram Pyaare Sirf Humare to play a pivotal role in the show. Her character majorly tends to grey shades and we cannot wait to watch Pallavi step into the shoes of Menka.

On playing the role of Menka, actress Pallavi Mukherjee said, “I love playing different characters and experimenting with them. Menka is quite different from the characters I have portrayed before on screen. I am thrilled to be a part of the Zee family and enter the show Ram Pyaare Sirf Humare and I believe Menka will add spice to the show. Playing characters that are grey gives an actor the opportunity to experiment and improvise. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the producers of the show Sachin Mohite, Neha Gupta, and Jaasvand productions. I hope I am able to do justice to the role”.

Also Read: Ram Pyaare Sirf Humare: Nikhil Khurana reveals, “It took 3 hours to get into Lord Ram avatar”

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results