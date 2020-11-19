Surbhi Jyoti looks like a vision in white in these sun-kissed pictures

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most coveted actresses of Indian television. Known for her roles in Qubool Hai, Tanhaiyaan, Naagin 3, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, and some music video appearances, she has quite the fan following on social media. With one of the most aesthetic social media accounts, Surbhi Jyoti’s posts are always looked forward to by her fans.

Her recent pictures where she’s dressed in a plain white ruffled dress have gone viral for all the right reasons. Flaunting her minimal make-up clad look with her sleek straight tresses, Surbhi Jyoti’s sun-kissed pictures are surely going to make your day brighter. Take a look at them, right here.

On the work front, she will be seen reprising her role as Zoya in Qubool Hai 2.

