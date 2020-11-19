Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon do an impromptu dance on ‘Sweety Tera Drama’ and ‘O O Jaane Jaana’; watch

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon are currently in Chandigarh shooting for their next project. Recently, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon who previously worked together in the 2018 film Bareilly Ki Barfi danced to their song ‘Sweety Tera Drama’ from their film and Salman Khan's popular track ‘O O Jaane Jaana’.

The videos of the duo dancing their heart out in what looks like a hall in a hotel have gone viral on the internet. In one of the videos, the duo can be seen dancing to ‘Sweety Tera Drama’ from the film Bareilly Ki Barfi which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana. In the next video, they grooved to Salman's 90s' hit song 'O O Jaane Jaana'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti and Rajkummar will be reuniting for Abhishek Jain's next. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia. The film narrates the quirky story of a couple who adopt parents.

