Alia Bhatt enjoys Karan Johar’s book The Big Thoughts of Little Luv before heading for shoot

Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt have known each other for over 8 years and the duo share a close-knit friendship apart from a professional director-actor rapport. With Karan Johar being the one to launch Alia Bhatt in the industry almost a decade ago with Student Of The Year, the two are certainly very comfortable with each other.

Taking to her Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared a selfie with Karan Johar’s book, The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv, as she reads it before heading for the shoot. Known to be a bibliophile, Alia Bhatt has often shared her favourite reads with her fans on social media. She wrote, “A quick read before I head out to shoot, my favourite thing to do even as a child – getting lost in a book…fascinated by the colours and characters!! @karanjohar congratulationssss…another feather in your cap!! This one is all LUV ❤️ P.S – #raiseareader and watch the magic unfold ????”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra.

