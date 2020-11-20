Alia Bhatt enjoys Karan Johar’s book The Big Thoughts of Little Luv before heading for shoot

Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt have known each other for over 8 years and the duo share a close-knit friendship apart from a professional director-actor rapport. With Karan Johar being the one to launch Alia Bhatt in the industry almost a decade ago with Student Of The Year, the two are certainly very comfortable with each other.
On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra.
