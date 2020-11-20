Lil Nas X Wins Over The Starbucks Crowd

Lil Nas X devised a method to spread holiday cheer and promote his music at the same time. He dressed up as a futuristic Santa Claus (in a pandemic) inspired by one of the characters in the extravagant video for his new song Holiday. Today Lil Nas X arrived at a Starbucks in West Hollywood in a flashy silver DeLorean followed by paparazzi. He got in line with the locals and proceeded to surprise the other customers with free coffee and snacks. Proof that you never know what’s going to happen in Hollywood!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

