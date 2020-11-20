Lady Gaga Is Getting That Kardashian Look

Hate to mention it, but it seems like ever since Lady Gaga came out with her cosmetic collection Haus Laboratories, she has started looking more and more like a Kardashian. Extremely glamorous and artificial. Hopefully she will ditch the fakery in the movie role she just landed opposite Brad Pitt. She’s costarring with Brad in a thriller called Bullet Train, and the premise is interesting. Five hired assassins find themselves on a bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops. Their missions are related to each other – who will make it off the train and what awaits them at the terminal? Remember, Lady Gaga got an Oscar nomination for her last movie A Star is Born.

