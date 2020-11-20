Nikhil Dwivedi tests positive for COVID-19, self isolates himself

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise even though the citizens have been maintaining precautions as much as they can. With businesses and shoots resuming their work in full-swing, there is a constant scare of contracting the novel Coronavirus. While one can never be sure where they have contacted the virus from, it is always better to take the necessary precautions and keep an eye out for the symptoms. Another positive case in the industry is that of producer and actor Nikhil Dwivedi.

He is currently self-isolating at home while he experiences a loss of taste. There are no other symptoms for Nikhil, so far. The actor confirmed the news with another news portal and informed that his wife, Gauri, and father have tested negative for the same. Nikhil Dwivedi made a comeback after a long time with Scam 1992, a web show based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The show has been appreciated a lot by the audiences and critics alike with an IMDb rating of 9.2, Scam 1992 is surely one of the masterpieces we have come across this year.

Here’s wishing Nikhil Dwivedi a speedy recovery!

