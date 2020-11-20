Nikhil Dwivedi tests positive for COVID-19, self isolates himself

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise even though the citizens have been maintaining precautions as much as they can. With businesses and shoots resuming their work in full-swing, there is a constant scare of contracting the novel Coronavirus. While one can never be sure where they have contacted the virus from, it is always better to take the necessary precautions and keep an eye out for the symptoms. Another positive case in the industry is that of producer and actor Nikhil Dwivedi.
Here’s wishing Nikhil Dwivedi a speedy recovery!
