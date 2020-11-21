Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub says he took a break from playing second fiddle; says he is looking for layered roles

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who started off in the film industry playing the second fiddle to heroes, has come to stand out on his own. His talent has been appreciated by the audience and has led to him receiving promising films.

Zeeshan Ayyub was recently seen in the film Chhalaang, in which he charmed as Rajkummar Rao's competitor. After Chhalaang, he delivered the film A Simple Murder which is currently streaming on Sony LIV. The film has been receiving appreciation from the audience and the critics.

Talking to a tabloid, Ayyub said that he took a break from playing second fiddle because people are quick to typecast actors. He said that a hero's friend is merely to explain matters to an audience. The actor said that after a point he was looking for layered roles that would add value to his craft.

Ayyub said that A Simple Murder offered him a role that was layered and has humour. He said that web platform offers more space to showcase talent and he has only begun to explore it.

