Rakul Preet Singh is in Maldives with her family to celebrate her parent’s anniversary

Rakul Preet Singh recently jetted off to Maldives for a family vacation. For months the actress, like many others, could not have a vacation because of the pandemic. However, now she has the perfect occasion to take a short break to celebrate her parent's 31st anniversary.

On Thursday, Rakul Preet Singh along with her parents and brother Aman Preet landed in the island country. The Singh family will have an advance celebration as they plan to head back home on November 24.

Talking to a tabloid, Rakul said that she and her brother could not be around their parents on their special day in the past few years including their silver jubilee. The siblings have planned a romantic dinner by the sea for their parents. Rakul added that it is after 10 long years that they are taking a family vacation. She recalled that as kids they would travel every month as her dad was in the army and they would move around a lot.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh has been working non stop ever since she resumed shoot on August 29. The actress has wrapped the shoot of her Telugu film with Krish and a schedule of Sardar and Grandson with Arjun Kapoor. After she returns from her vacation, she will be flying to Chennai for a 10-day schedule for her Tamil film with Sivakarthikeyan. She recently signed Ajay Devgn's MayDay.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor and the story of a ‘bling bag’

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results