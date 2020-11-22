After quitting showbiz, Sana Khan marries Mufti Anas in private ceremony in Surat

Earlier in October, Sana Khan announced that she is quitting showbiz and that she will live to serve humanity henceforth. After posting an elaborate note on why she decided to quit the industry, the former actress has now secretly tied the knot with Mufti Anas in Surat.

Today, videos of Sana Khan and Mufti Anas went viral on social media as she was dressed in a white gown. They walked hand-in-hand together and then there was a video of them cutting their wedding cake in the presence of their families. It seems like it was an intimate ceremony with only close family members invited.

“In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful Brothers and sisters! Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. I have been living the Showbiz (Film Industry) life for years, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them. But for a few days now, I have been possessed of the realization that: Is the real purpose of man's coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame?,” she had written in her note in October after she announced that she is quitting the industry.

“Isn't it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn't a person think that he/she could die at any moment? And what will happen to him after he/she is no more? I have been searching for answers to these two questions for a long period of time, especially the second question as to what will happen to me after my death?,” she added contemplating life and death.

“When I searched for the answer to this question in my religion, I realized that this life in the world is actually for the betterment of life-after-death. And it will be better if the slave lives according to the command of his Creator, and does not make wealth and fame his only goal; rather, he/she should avoid sinful life and serve humanity, and follow the path shown by his/her Creator. Therefore, I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my Showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity and grant me perseverance in it. regards to any Showbiz work henceforth,” the note further read.

“Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regard to any showbiz work henceforth,” Khan concluded.

Sana Khan made her acting debut in 2005 with the Hindi film Yehi Hai High Society. After starring in Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho, she participated in the Bigg Boss season 6.

