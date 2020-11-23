Ulta’s Black Friday Beauty Sale

This much we know to be true: We love shopping. We also love saving money on products that we actually use every day. And, with a bevy of irresistible sales popping up this week, 'tis the season to save BIG on beauty essentials — especially at Ulta. It's time to put your Black-Friday game plan into action because the popular destination for all things makeup to skincare and hair just kicked off a sizzling lineup of beauty deals.

Here's everything you need to know: as of now, Ulta Beauty has unveiled major savings on hair, makeup, skincare, holiday sets, and more. Plus, free shipping on orders over $35! You'll have until Saturday, November 28, to score these discounts from the Black Friday landing page. If you've been in the market to upgrade your curling iron or skincare routine, then this Ulta sale is the time when holiday gems will be at their most affordable! And we've rounded up all the need-to-know deals worth shopping ahead.

Hot Tools 24K Gold Curling Iron

Deal: 50% off Hot Tools 24K Gold Curling Irons

Hot Tools 1" 24K Gold Curling Iron, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Too Faced Sex Ed: Lash Is In Session Mascara & Liner Set

Deal: Shop Too Faced Sex Ed: Lash Is In Session set for $17

Too Faced Sex Ed: Lash is in Session Mascara & Liner Set, $, available at Ulta Beauty

The Body Shop Tea Tree Oil

Deal: 30% off all The Body Shop Products

The Body Shop Tea Tree Oil, $, available at Ulta Beauty

CHI Star Dust 1" Digital Ceramic Hairstyling Iron

Deal: 40% off select CHI For Ulta Beauty Hairstyling Irons

Chi Star Dust 1'' Digital Ceramic Hairstyling Iron, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Kylie Cosmetics Blush

Deal: Shop Kylie Cosmetics Blush, Bronzer, Kylighter, and Concealers for $10.

Kylie Cosmetics Blush, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Mario Badescu Multi-Masker Kit

Deal: Shop Mario Badescu Multi-Masker and Hit Refresh Kits for $12

Mario Badescu Multi-Masker Kit, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Clinique Great Skin Everywhere Set For Combination To Oily Skin

Deal: 30% off Clinique Great Skin Everywhere kits

Clinique Great Skin Everywhere Set, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Hot Tools 24K Gold One-Step Blowout

Deal: Shop Hot Tools One-Step Volumizers for $49.99

Hot Tools 24K Gold Charcoal Infused One-Step Blowout, $, available at Ulta Beauty

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Pink Grapefruit

Deal: Shop First Aid Beauty's limited-edition jumbo pink grapefruit Ultra Repair Cream for $19

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Pink Grapefruit 12 oz., $, available at Ulta Beauty

Ardell 12 Days Of Whispies Advent Calendar

Deal: 40% off Ardell holiday kits

Ardell 12 Days Of Wispies Advent Calendar, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Real Techniques Rosy All Nights 5 Piece Brush Kit

Deal: Shop Real Techniques 5 Piece Brush Kit for 50% off

Real Techniques Rosy All Night 5 Piece Brush Kit, $, available at Ulta Beauty

