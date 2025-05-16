This article was last updated on May 16, 2025

Ducks, geese and capibara’s colors blue in Brazil by leaked dye

In Brazil a river has become heavily polluted with dye. Due to the contamination, geese, ducks and capibara’s are colored blue. Hundreds of fish are also dead.

The River Jorniai, north of São Paulo, was contaminated by an accident with a coloring truck in the tank. It bumped into a pole, after which the dye ended up in the sewer, which is connected to the river.

The dye is blue and is used for example in styrofoam or in egg boxes. The fabric also has a strong scent. In the meantime, part of the river turns green. The dye can change color because it came into contact with rocks and plants.

Emergency services try to save as many animals as possible in and around the river. According to news site Globe the water supply for citizens is not in danger. Water from the Jungiai is normally only used in the event that certain reservoirs have fallen empty.

Rescuers would have saved at least three geese and a duck that were colored blue. They are now taken to a place where they are washed and where the toxic substances are removed from them. The blue -colored capibaras that have been seen on images are still being sought.

The Brazilian Public Prosecution Service has started an investigation into contamination. Rivers in the neighborhood are also monitored extra by the environmental services.

