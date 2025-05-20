This article was last updated on May 20, 2025

New American law offers more protection against deep fakes and ‘revenge porn’

“Take it off.” That is the name of the new law that US President Donald Trump put a signature with the well -known black marker yesterday. Through the Take It Down Act, the US government wants to spread the spread of unwanted AI-generated deep fakes and ‘revenge porn’.

Many states already had similar laws, but differed a lot in the approach and imposing penalties. The new law provides more clarity and offers more protection to the victims.

For example, there are heavier penalties on distributing intimate images that were made without the permission of the filmed people. Everyone who is guilty of this is a prison sentence of a maximum of three years above the head.

In addition, the Socialemediaplatforms and websites Act requires the images to remove the images faster. This must be done within 48 hours of the victim’s first report. Online platforms are given a year to prepare a protocol for this. Large technology companies such as Meta, Tiktok and Google are a few of the more than a hundred organizations that support the new law.

The White House had organized a special meeting in the Rozentuin, where First Lady Melania Trump and many congress members were present. According to the president, the law cannot be implemented quickly enough. With the rise of AI image generation, countless women have been harassed with deep fakes and other explicit images that were spread against their will. It is just terribly wrong. Today we make it completely illegal.”

Taylor Swift and AOC

Well-known victims of the Deepfakes are pop star Taylor Swift and the Democratic congress member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Van Swift went around on the Platform X last year. By the time X had removed the images, they had already been viewed 47 million times.

From Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, known as AOC, appeared on the same platform similar images. “It is a shock to see images of yourself that someone might think is real,” she told the magazine Rolling Stone in March 2024. “It runs parallel with the same intention as physical rape and assault. Deepfakes are absolutely a way to digitize violent humilization of others.”

These two celebrities were not cited as victims by Trump. Instead, 15-year-old Elliston Berry was central as a victim. She was 14 years old when a classmate won a picture of her. By using artificial intelligence, her photo was converted into a fake nude photo and distributed via Snapchat. “It is really amazing how this terrible situation is now being converted into something good,” she said during the ceremony.

Worry about interpretation

What is striking about the new law is that it is broadly supported by both the Democrats and Republicans. Last month, 409 members of the House of Representatives voted against and two members. There was hardly any resistance in the Senate.

This is only the sixth law that Trump signed in his second term as president. In his previous term, the counter was at 35 signed legislative proposals around this time. This time he rule mainly through presidential decrees.

Melania Trump rarely mixes in politics, but had a lot of attention for this new law. She described artificial intelligence and social media as the new digital sweets for young generations. “Equally addictive, but unlike sugar, these new technologies can be used as a weapon and even deadly.”

Not everyone is happy with the new law. Activists who fight for freedom of expression and digital rights organizations fear that the law can be interpreted too broadly. They are afraid that online platforms will also remove legitimate images from the internet and that the chance of censorship will be increased in this way.

