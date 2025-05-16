This article was last updated on May 16, 2025

Large Crypto Fair Coinbase blackmailed after hack

Hackers have attacked one of the world’s largest trading platforms for crypto-currency coinbase. The hackers are in danger of making the captured data public if they do not receive the 20 million dollars (17.9 million euros).

Coinbase says it does not go into the requirement. According to the company, the hackers were planning to create a list of customers. Those customers were then approached by the hackers and their henchmen, who would occur as Coinbase employees.

Chatter trick

The criminals would like to persuade customers to transfer their crypto currency. In other words, a chat trick, but in the crypto world.

Coinbase says that data has been stolen from a small group of customers. It would be about account numbers, social security numbers and data from driving licenses and passports. Login data and access keys to crypto would not have been captured.

Coinbase praises a reward of $ 20 million for information that leads to picking up the hackers.

Hackers are increasingly trying to find weaknesses at crypto platforms on the internet. In February, Crypto for $ 1.5 billion became stolen At the popular Study Bybit.

According to Coinbase, criminals have bribed helpdesk employees who work outside the United States. In this way, customer data was captured. Staff involved was immediately fired, says Coinbase.

