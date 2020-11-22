Sophie Choudry complements the blue sea as she poses in a neon green bikini worth Rs 6.3k

Ever since the lockdown restrictions have been lifted in the country, several Bollywood celebrities have headed to Maldives for a quick vacation. From Varun Dhawan to Taapsee Pannu to Tiger Shroff and many others have chosen Maldives as their preferred holiday destination during the pandemic. Now, actress Sophie Choudry has also headed to Bollywood's current favourite holiday destination.

Sophie Choudry landed in Maldives on Saturday and has not wasted any time and is already out and about enjoying the scenic views.

On Sunday, she shared pictures of herself posing in a neon green bikini and posing by the blue sea. "When you wake up in paradise," Sophie captioned the post sharing two pictures of herself posing in a bikini. The bikini is priced at Rs. 6.3k.

