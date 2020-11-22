Video: Katrina Kaif takes a COVID-19 test; gets one important instruction

With film and television shoots resuming, it is mandatory for the crew and cast to undergo a COVID-19 test before they begin to shoot. Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif too underwent a COVID-19 test ahead of resuming work.

On Sunday afternoon, Katrina Kaif shared a video of herself undergoing a swab test for determining whether she has been infected or not. Dressed in a white satin dress, Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous as ever.

As a medical expert took her sample, the person recording the video instructed Katrina to 'Always smile', which led to the actress burst into laughter right after her swab was collected. Sharing the video, Katrina wrote, "It’s gotta be done – testing for shoot ???????? #safetyfirst ( very important instructions from Danny “always smile “ )"

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in the film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar, the film is expected to release in theatres in the first quarter of 2021. She has also signed the film PhoneBooth in which she will be seen sharing screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She has also signed a superhero flick.

