Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra celebrate 11 years of togetherness with romantic posts

It's been 11 years since actor Shilpa Shetty tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra. Today, the couple is celebrating 11 years of togetherness.

Shilpa Shetty shared a post on Instagram on Sunday and wrote, “No filter LOVE The REAL DEALAs we complete 11 years today, I still have eyes only for you (and on you ) Somethings never change What was… STILL IS! Whoa! 11 years and not counting! Happy Anniversary, my Cookie, @rajkundra9."

Raj Kundra shared a cute animated video as Whitney Houston’s song, 'I Will Always Love You' played in the background. “I Love you and I will always Love you @theshilpashetty till I die and if there is life after that I will continue to Love you. Happy Anniversary my darling #11years #Anniversary #Eternal #loveyou,” he captioned the post.

“Awwwwwwwwwwww Lovveee it and lovvvveee youuuuu more Cookie," Shilpa responded to the video.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra married in 2009. Their son Viaan was born in 2012 and they welcomed their daughter Samisha via surrogacy, earlier this year.

