Tara Sutaria is true blue fashionista as she looks magnificent in regal lehenga on the cover of Elle India 

Actress Tara Sutaria captured the attention as she made her debut with Student Of The Year in 2019. Apart from her musical prowess and her exciting line up of films, the young actor is now being hailed for her sartorial choices and her eye for details and highbrow fashion. The actress is now the digital cover star of Elle India's November issue.

Be it ethnic or western or fusion, she has aced the couture game time and again. The actress looks majestic in Shehla Chatoor embellished lehenga as she kicks off the festive season. A heavy statement necklace, paired up with bangles and rings rounded her ethnic look. "Forget her long, lean and luminous brows. It is her disarming honesty and curious charm that hooks you in a jiffy. Make way for our November 2020 digital cover girl @tarasutaria," Elle India captioned the picture.

“Beauty is as beauty does,’ my mum always says. While you are unique, you are never indispensable. I love and treasure the adulation that everyone showers me with. But I am aware that it could disappear tomorrow,” shares Tara Sutaria with the magazine.

On the work front, Tara will next be seen in Milan Luthria’s Tadap and Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain sequel. The actor will also be seen in Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff.

