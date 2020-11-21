Salman Khan launches the winter collection of Being Human Clothing

Salman Khan is keeping himself busy. The actor recently tested negative for COVID-19 along with his family after two staff members and his driver tested positive for the novel virus. While the actor is in self-isolation, he has launched his new Being Human Clothing collection for winter.

Salman, on Saturday, shared a glimpse of it on Instagram and captioned the photo, "Aur jaisay mainay bola tha, le kar aye hain aapke liye, Being Human Clothing ki Autumn Winter Collection. Hope you guys like it."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Being Human Clothing is a brand under Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation, a charitable trust devoted to education and healthcare initiatives for the underprivileged in India.

On the work front, Salman Khan recently wrapped up the shooting of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. The shooting resumed in October after almost seven months. Directed by Prabhu Dheva, the film stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda.

Salman Khan will soon begin shooting for Antim which is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and stars Aayush Sharma. Post that, he will shoot Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan cancels his annual farmhouse birthday bash this year due to Covid threat

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results