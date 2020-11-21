“I love a powerful lip colour that requires minimal touch-ups” – says Katrina Kaif as Kay Beauty launches Matte Drama lipsticks 

A luxurious new drop comes in from Kay Beauty, right in time for the festive season. One of the most exciting launches for 2020, an indulgence to remind us that life will always be beautiful! A collection of luxurious, deeply matte, with the power of long-stay and an iconic weightless formula, this is the Kay Beauty Matte Drama lipstick. Responding to the many requests for an iconic bullet-shaped lipstick, is Matte Drama, a long time in the making to give the perfect cupids bow’s shape, luxurious matte texture and all the care your lips would need. This new drop features 18 shades of luxurious mattes, specially formulated for Indian skin tones. True to the brand's promise of #makeupthatkares, these formulations are enriched with Grapeseed Oil rich in Vitamin E for intense hydration and Red Raspberry, which protects your lips from UV rays, blue light and sun damage.

A powerful lip colour that requires minimal touch-ups, Kay Beauty Matte Drama lipstick, has a rich, velvety texture that spells pure opulence. The entire collection has been named after the most exciting moments of celluloid and cinema, from Debut to Muse to Cameo to WrapUpetc! This is a family of deep reds, mauves and plums, bares/ nudes and everyday pinks, suitable for all skin tones. This collection not only offers many timeless shades but also pushes the envelope with experimental shades like a grunge brown, or a deepest deep plum. The Matte Drama lipstick has a long-lasting, infinitely matte finish and the one-stroke application is all you need for a high impact colour. The cupid's bow bullet shape helps define the lips perfectly. Its weightless formula does not peel or dry out your lips even with all-day long wear. It delivers deep colour without shine and is the most luxurious accessory for your lips.

Commenting on this collection, Katrina Kaif says, “Every girl needs a trusty matte lipstick. One that doesn't smudge, budge or nudge from her lips. You know how much I love a powerful lip colour that requires minimal touch-ups, which is why I am absolutely obsessed with our new launch which is one of the biggest ones for the brand yet. It feels feathery light on the lips and is comfortable for all-day wear. So whether I am between shoots or meetings, this lip colour remains intact while keeping my lips hydrated. Our care ingredients, grapeseed oil and red raspberry ensure that the formula moisturizes your lips while protecting it from sun damage or any blue light. The unique cupid's bow bullet of the lipstick helps to perfectly shape your lips.”

Reena Chhabra, CEO, Nykaa Brands comments on the launch, "The Kay Beauty Matte Drama lipstick brings in a high colour payoff, even as it nurtures the skin and protects it from damage. It’s an iconic weightless formula that sits light on the lips, and yet looks absolutely stunning. The 18 shades have been created to complement all Indian skin tones, ranging from nudes to deep reds and all that is in-between. We have taken the matte and velvety formulation a notch higher so that women get a luxurious texture in one easy swipe. It’s a very high colour pay-off with ease of application. We are sure women all over are going to absolutely love it.”

