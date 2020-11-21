Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Salman Khan slams Abhinav Shukla for putting Rubina Dilaik in danger for his own good

Salman Khan will be back with the Weekend Ka Vaar episode tonight to spice up things inside the house and will be talking to the contestants. In the promo video of the upcoming episode, Salman is seen questioning Abhinav Shukla about his tactics of staying safe in the house while putting his wife Rubina Dilaik almost always in danger

Salman Khan points out that Abhinav asks everyone to make him the captain so that he can save Rubina. However, Salman says that Abhinav ends up saving himself while Rubina gets nominated all the time. "Aap patli gali se nikal jaate ho,” Salman said, adding that Abhinav should not beg for votes. Abhinav disagrees with Salman. Rubina gets teary eyed listening to this.

In the past week, Rubina and Abhinav's fights has been highlighted. Abhinav was heard telling Rubina not to discuss her plan with Jasmin Bhasin. In another episode, Nikki Tamboli was heard telling Rahul Vaidya that Rubina was dominating Abhinav and was not letting him make his own decisions.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor will be entering the house to have some fun with the contestants. Ekta Kapoor makes them do a fun task at the end of which she will be giving the immunity stone to one of the contestants.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Ekta Kapoor to visit the Bigg Boss house for the first time along with Divyenndu Sharma and Sumeet Vyas

