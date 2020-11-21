Justin Bieber speaks to TikTok star Riyaz Aly in his latest Instagram live session, asks about India’s Covid situation

Singer Justin Bieber often goes live on his Instagram and takes calls from fans! He likes to talk about current scenarios and the interactions are quite genuine. In his latest Instagram live, Justin was joined by popular Tik Tok star, Riyaz Aly as the singer asked about India’s Covid-19 situation.

Justin asked Riyaz, “What’s Covid looking like over there?” Though Riyaz had some connection issue, he said," “Covid is still going on. Like, a crazy thing is going on." Then, Justin asked about whether people are wearing masks, Riyaz's response was in the affirmative.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A day ago, Justin Bieber released a new collaboration with fellow Canadian Shawn Mendes for the latter's album 'Wonder'. The song called 'Monster' depicts their rise to fame and the drawbacks of it.

