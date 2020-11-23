Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal move into a new sea facing apartment

After months of house hunting, actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have moved in together. The two who have been dating for a few years now were supposed to tie the knot in April but their plans went for a toss with the pandemic.
In a recent interview, Richa said that their new house has a beautiful sea view and is away from the constant hubbub of Bandra and Andheri in Mumbai.
However, she said that her pet cats are still getting used to being around Ali. Even, Ali is not used to pets and one of them is scared of him.
