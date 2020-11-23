“Bharti should know young girls look up to her as a role-model” – Raju Shrivastava on Bharti Singh’s drug scandal

After stand-up comic Bharti as Singh and her husband were arrested for drugs possession, one of India’s oldest and most respected stand-up artistes Raju Shrivastava condemned the culture of substance abuse.
“I am shocked at the way artistes today cross the laxman rekha. You can’t cross the line of decency. Of course I’m aware times have changed. Nonetheless stand-up comedians should not forget where they come from. We are Indians, so please don’t imitate American stand-up comedians.”
Raju Shrivastava feels an entertainer needs no stimulant to perform and entertain. “Rafi Saab, Lataji ….did they ever touch any kind of stimulant to reach the summits that they did? We all need to learn from these greats. Bharti should know young girls look up to her as a role-model. What kind of an example as she setting by admitting that she smokes ganja? Let’s hope her career doesn’t go up in smoke. Yeh toh wahi baat ho gayi…Lalli ho gayi talli.”
