Disha Parmar replies to Salman Khan’s joke regarding Rahul Vaidya’s marriage proposal on Bigg Boss 14 being unanswered

Rahul Vaidya, on the occasion of girlfriend Disha Parmar’s birthday asked her hand in marriage with a cute gesture on national television. The singer and the actress have been dating for quite some time and Rahul thought it was best if he proposed to her on Bigg Boss 14. The fellow contestants hooted and cheered him on, but there were barely any reports of Disha’s response.
Take a look at her tweet.
मैंने अपना जवाब भेज दिया है ..
— Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) November 21, 2020
Well, this does answer the caller’s question while keeping the curiousity alive.
