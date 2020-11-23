Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan hint at doing a film together, the former says, “Sir! Mere saare dates aapke”

Kartik Aaryan turns a year older today and Deepika Padukone had the sweetest birthday wish for the Punchnama baby. Wishing him in her style, Deepika Padukone wrote on her Instagram story, “May we sign a fun film this year”. The actress was also spotted at the airport where she bumped into Kartik Aaryan and the duo did the ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ hook step. The video had gone viral and since then, the fans have been awaiting the news of their first collaboration.

Deepika Padukone shared a monochrome picture of Kartik Aaryan and Kartik’s reply won the internet. He wrote, “Aap bas dates tayyar rakho! Fun aur film main laa raha hoon”. While this worked as a major hint and drove their fans crazy, Deepika Padukone replied, “Sir! Mere saare dates aapke…”

Take a look at their banter on Instagram stories.

How excited are you to see Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan collaborate for a project?

