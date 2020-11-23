“I am working with all the people I wanted to work with”, says Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde has been making the right kind of noise on the work front. She has had back to back blockbusters in the south, she is working on a pan India film with Prabhas, and has also signed 2 massive Bollywood films which has made her a Pan India actor with immense potential.
When asked about the good opportunities coming her way across Indian cinema, Pooja Hegde shares, “Professionally, it is a very exciting time for me. I am doing what I always wanted to do. I am working with all the people I wanted to work with. It feels like my hard work is paying off. And of course, I’m nothing without my wonderful family of fans who are excited about the films that I’m doing and are showing me so much support.”
