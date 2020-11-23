Himesh Reshammiya brings a special gift for Neha Kakkar on the sets of Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol has always been a platform for budding singers where they can showcase their talent to the world. The show is back with another season and is all set to entertain the nation with melodious voices every weekend. The amazing trio of Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya are back on the judging panel.

Himesh Reshammiya brought a very special gift for Neha Kakkar on the sets of Indian idol 2020. The one food item that no one can resist is panipuri and that was the special gift that Himesh brought for Neha. Though he knows how health-conscious everyone is in today’s time so instead of using the normal masala water in panipuri he used karela juice as the water and the fun part was he didn’t tell Neha about it until she tasted it.

Initially, Neha was overwhelmed seeing this tasty gift but as soon as she had the first panipuri she was speechless and could not say anything as Himesh had switched normal water with Karela juice. This gift by Himesh would always be remembered by Neha.

