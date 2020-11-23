Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap share a picture from their college days; call it ‘the days of red eyes and constant butterflies in the stomach’

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap were is love since their college days. They have often spoken about their love story and occasionally shared pictures from the days when they were not well known.

On Sunday, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap took to their Instagram handle to share a picture from their college days. In the picture which dates back to 2003, the couple can be seen posing along with a friend.

In the picture, Tahira can be seen wearing a black tee back and is holding a CD while Ayushmann Khurrana is wearing a maroon t-shirt with a sling bag.

Sharing the photo on his Instagram Story, Ayushmann remarked, "Circa 2003. College days. Sigh. Was such a dork." Tahira shared the picture on her Instagram feed and wrote, "The days of red eyes, CD’s, collarbones, self stylised fringes ( called flicks back then), never ending giggles and constant butterflies in the stomach! #college #theatre #collegelife @manisha.pande @ayushmannk."

A few months back, Ayushmann Khurrana had shared a photo collage of Tahira and wrote about the time he had proposed to Tahira. “It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings to her over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm,” he wrote.

