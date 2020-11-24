Nikhil Dwivedi slams celebrities holidaying in Maldives amidst pandemic; calls it “plain stupid”

Several Bollywood celebrities have headed to Maldives for a short vacation after the lockdown restrictions were lifted in India. However, actor and producer Nikhil Dwivedi feels that the stars posting pictures of themselves holidaying in the island country amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is tone-deaf.

Responding to a tweet by journalist Barkha Dutt, Nikhil said that the industry is self-absorbed and are oblivious to what is happening around. "Absolutely. Then we r surprised at the suddenness of the backlash the movie industry receives for unrelated reasons. We r so self-absorbed &so oblivious to what’s around us tht we appear unempathatic. Let me also assure it’s not like they r heartless, none are.. just plain stupid(sic),” he wrote.

Absolutely. Then we r surprised at the suddenness of the backlash the movie industry receives for unrelated reasons. We r so self-absorbed &so oblivious to what's around us tht we appear unempathatic. Let me also assure it's not like they r heartless, none are.. just plain stupid https://t.co/cnTPnKk3tZ

— Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) November 23, 2020

Barkha had written, “With apology to #Maldives but I just cant bear to see one more sun-kissed, rippled water image from there while our COVID numbers surge & jobs plummet. Its sort of the November version of Banana Bread & Celebrities would be be well advised on the tone-deafness of it.”

Currently, celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Rakul Preet Singh, Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya and others are in the Maldives. Earlier actors like Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia and others had also taken off to the Maldives for a quick getaway.

Meanwhile, Nikhil Dwivedi tested positive for COVID-19 last week and is currently under home quarantine.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor to play Bollywood’s newest Nagin; Vishal Furia will direct and Nikhil Dwivedi to produce the film

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results