Ayushmann Khurrana praises Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber’s recent collab ‘Monster’ with a new Instagram reel

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in Chandigarh shooting for Abhishek Kapoor's directorial, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Amid the shooting schedule, he is also documenting his life on social media. After his viral Instagram reel on 25th anniversary of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge last month, he has dropped new reel today.

Flaunting his new hairdo amid the scenic beauty of Chandigarh, Ayushmann Khurrana croons along the lyrics of 'Monster', a new collaboration between Canadian popstars Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber. The actor praises the song and collaboration & captioned the reel, "Whatta song. Whatta Collab."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

The song will feature on Shawn Mendes' upcoming album 'Wonder' releasing on December 4. After dropping the music video on November 20, the popstars performed the song for the first time during 2020 American Music Awards.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana is set to essay the role of a cross functional athlete in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Kapoor calls Ayushmann Khurrana Prince of Chandigarh; here’s why

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results