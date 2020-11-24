Kylie Jenner flaunts her curves in a skimpy thong velvet bodysuit by Skims 

The beauty mogul and reality star Kylie Jenner loves to document her lavish life on the gram. From her life as a mommy to Stormi to giving glimpses of her collections from Kylie Cosmetics, her Instagram is filled with all sorts of pictures.

Today, she posted a photo of herself wearing Kim Kardashian's SKIMS. Flaunting her curves, Kylie Jenner wore a statement-making cut-out thong bodysuit made of plush velvet. It is worth $78 (Rs. 5769.54).

A few months ago, it was announced that the long-running reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians is coming to an end. After 20 seasons, the series will end in 2021.

