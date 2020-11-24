This is what Ekta Kapoor said on Bigg Boss 14 about Jasmin Bhasin not being a part of the Naagin franchise anymore

Ekta Kapoor had recently appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 14 and truly had a great time with the contestants. From giving them multiple tasks to asking them to enact scenes, Ekta Kapoor had a great time during her visit to the show. She was also seen giving multiple opinions about the contestants and their game plans.
The recent eviction being that of Jaan Kumar Sanu really took a toll on his friend Nikki Tamboli.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik to shock the contestants by saving Eijaz Khan and nominating Aly Goni
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply