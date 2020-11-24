This is what Ekta Kapoor said on Bigg Boss 14 about Jasmin Bhasin not being a part of the Naagin franchise anymore

Ekta Kapoor had recently appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 14 and truly had a great time with the contestants. From giving them multiple tasks to asking them to enact scenes, Ekta Kapoor had a great time during her visit to the show. She was also seen giving multiple opinions about the contestants and their game plans.

Ekta Kapoor was seen praising Nikki Tamboli for her style of playing the game and even went on to say that her strategy to play was being highly appreciated by the fans. She further said that watching her play her cards in the show, she could easily become the next Naagin. Talking about Naagin, Jasmin Bhasin was a part of Naagin 4 for a short period of time. When Jasmin cried after the world tour task ended, Ekta Kapoor joked, “Abhi bhi Naagin hoti, agar Naagin mein aise ro deti.”

The recent eviction being that of Jaan Kumar Sanu really took a toll on his friend Nikki Tamboli.

