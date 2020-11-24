Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur try their hand at pottery; the little one is amused and happy

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan had recently gone to Dharamshala to celebrate Diwali with Saif Ali Khan, who is currently shooting for his film Bhoot Police there. The trio have been utilising their time together to also explore the city.

On Tuesday, Kareena took to her Instagram handle to share pictures and a video of her and Taimur trying their hand at pottery. In a video shared by Kareena, she can be seen guiding Taimur while he tries to get the pot in shape. The little one is all excited and is showing off his mud covered hand.

"Pot, pot, pottery with the lil man Dharamkot studio such brilliant stuff," Kareena captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena shared two other pictures of her and Taimur happily enjoying pottery.

Take a look :

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor becomes the official photographer for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan as the latter poses with French fries

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results