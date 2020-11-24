Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur try their hand at pottery; the little one is amused and happy

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan had recently gone to Dharamshala to celebrate Diwali with Saif Ali Khan, who is currently shooting for his film Bhoot Police there. The trio have been utilising their time together to also explore the city.
"Pot, pot, pottery with the lil man Dharamkot studio such brilliant stuff," Kareena captioned the video.
Kareena shared two other pictures of her and Taimur happily enjoying pottery.
Take a look :
Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child.
