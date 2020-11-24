Alia Bhatt shares a picture with her muse; Amitabh Bachchan comments ‘he does not like cats and that it will upset many ladies’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is a big time cat lover and her Instagram posts are proof. She recently shared a picture with her muse- her cat Edward. The post caught the attention of none other than Amitabh Bachchan who commented that he doesn't like cats but Alia's expression changed that for him.

On Sunday, Alia shared a picture with her cat with the caption, "My muse.” In the pic, Alia can be seen cuddling Edward while they look at each other.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Commenting on the picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "I don't like cats, and that is going to upset many ladies. But the expression on your face makes me love this one immensely.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen sharing screen for the first time in the film Brahmastra. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film has been in the making for a long time. The film was supposed to release in December this year. However, because of the pandemic, the makers have planned to push the date.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt enjoys Karan Johar’s book The Big Thoughts of Little Luv before heading for shoot

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results