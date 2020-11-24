Kumar Sanu opens up about his separation with first wife Rita Bhattacharya and his second marriage

Kumar Sanu is well known for his melodious voice and the thousands of tracks that he sang in his 30-year long career. However, with his son Jaan Kumar Sanu participating in Bigg Boss 14, Kumar Sanu's personal life has come under the limelight. He had recently raised questions about Jaan's upbringing by his mother after he made a controversial comment over the Marathi language while inside the house. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Kumar Sanu opened up about his separation and his second marriage and kids.

Kumar Sanu got separated from his first wife Rita Bhattacharya in 1994 and later got divorced. Talking about his personal life, Kumar Sanu said, "There was some disturbance in my personal life at one time. I won't say much about my personal life. The only thing I would say is that I got separated in 1994 and after that we got legally divorced. After that in 2001 March, I got married to Saloni at the Bandra Civil Court," he said.

"I saw her as the perfect woman for me. I felt good and thought that I could spend the rest of my life with her. We lost our first child to miscarriage. We always wanted a girl child. So, after the miscarriage, Saloni and I decided to adopt a girl. So, we adopted a girl following all legal procedures and we named her Shannon. Shannon was initially named Sana and we changed her name after adoption. Shannon was so lucky for me. In 2004, Saloni and I had our own kid, Anna. While the two have grown now, I always feel proud to talk about their growing days," he added.

