The Rock’s Story Is Now A Comedy Series

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has gotten NBC very excited about the new comedy series about his early life called “Young Rock.” The half-Black and half-Samoan actor has had a very successful and unique career as an adult – he went from football player to wildly popular wrestler to famous actor. But this series details his youthful years – from the age of 8 thru his teen years. As a kid, he moved around a lot (New Zealand, Hawaii, North Carolina etc) and he went to three high schools. His father was a famous wrestler and his mother came from Samoan royalty. Johnson credits the setbacks and adventures he had growing up with making him the person he is today. Love this photo of Dwayne as a smug 20 year old football player. Above, lookalike Uli Latukefu plays The Rock as a young guy.

