Lily Collins Loves Her Father -no Matter What

You’ve got to feel a little sorry for Lily Collins – just as she’s been finding some success with her Emily in Paris series, her father, singer Phil Collins, is grabbing headlines because of his embarrassing relationship with his ex-wife. Phil’s ex Orianne Cevey refuses to move out of his Miami Beach home and has already moved her new husband IN. She claims Phil promised the house to her. This questionable woman went on to claim that Phil has stopped bathing and brushing his teeth and he SMELLS. While they were married Orianne had a 17 month affair with a male stripper she hired from an escort agency and she bought him outrageously expensive gifts and vacations. She also claimed Phil was abusing pain killers. (He has had alcohol problems in the past.) Lily posted this photo – she is bravely trying to retain a relationship with her father, but it’s not easy…

