 Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan reveal their secret of being ‘andar se fit’ with Naturamore by Netsurf Network

Netsurf Network, one of the leading direct selling companies in India, has roped in Bollywood’s famous couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan as brand ambassadors for its health and wellness brand Naturamore. The company is set to release its first ever marketing campaign for Naturamore featuring both these Bollywood actors. The campaign will be integrated across the digital and traditional channels. The campaign with a theme “Aandar Se Fit”, intends to position Naturamore as a perfect mixture of Nature and Science that helps to complete the nutritional needs of our body and makes us fit from inside.

Sujit Jain, the Chairman and Managing Director of Netsurf Network, said that “We observed that, with the changing lifestyle, most of the Indian population faces health issues associated with vitamins and micronutrients deficiencies, calorie rich yet protein deficient diets, and an imbalanced diet. Right Nutrition is the key for building right fitness and improving health. Today we see more and more people are following a fitness regime which is great, but we feel that it is incomplete without the right nutrition. Our brand campaign talks about, "How Naturamore can make you fit from Inside”. That is the theme of the campaign which says ‘Andar Se Fit’.”

He further added, “We find the chemistry and stature of Saif and Kareena perfectly fitting with the core values that our brand stands for. The couple is a perfect example of today’s working family. They have a busy lifestyle, yet they are conscious about their health which makes them the right fit to connect with our consumer segment.”

Speaking about this association the brand ambassador Saif Ali Khan said “I am happy to be associated with Naturamore, a brand that stands for balanced nutrition- the need for today's lifestyle. I absolutely loved the holistic concept of #andarsefit that the campaign offers. I always felt that being fit is more about your health and wellness from the inside and Naturamore stands for the same philosophy. I am looking forward to a long-term association with the brand.”

While brand ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan added, “Being a working mom and a homemaker myself, I think watching your nutritional intake closely is the best thing you can do to stay fit. I follow a good fitness regime, but right nutrition has always been the key to my health and wellness. Considering the speed of our life today, its difficult to always eat right. Naturamore helps to fill the gap.”

Naturamore range consists of 14 nutraceuticals, in powder, tablet and capsule forms that supplement human body with targeted nutrition to help overcome certain lifestyle disorders. Netsurf has sold more than 12 Million products of Naturamore to 3.5 lac families more than 1 million consumers across India.

