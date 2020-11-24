Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan as an agent in Pathan, will perform a lot of action

Bollywood Hungama was the first to inform that Shah Rukh Khan had begun shooting for War director Sidharth Anand's out and out action film titled Pathan, which will be a part of YRF’s prestigious 50 years slate. We also informed that SRK will be accompanied by John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the film. The shooting kicked off in early November with SRK sporting edgy look.

Now, it's been learnt that Deepika Padukone will be essaying the role of an agent in the film. As per a daily, on Monday, Deepika joined the team for a couple of days of shoot. She is juggling between this movie and Shakun Batra's next. She is set to join SRK in mid December and the major chunk of action packed sequences will be shot between January and June 2021.

As far as Deepika's character is concerned, it is set in the world of agents as she will perform a lot of action. Her character is edgy who joins Pathan on a mission. Buzz is that it is on the lines of Katrina Kaif's Zoya from Tiger franchise.

Yash Raj Films is apparently creating a universe of sorts with their agents' franchise. It is being reported that Salman Khan will make an appearance as Tiger in Pathan, SRK as Pathan in Tiger 3 and both of them will reportedly appear in War sequel to join Hrithik Roshan's Kabir.

With Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan will make an appearance on the screen almost three years after his last release, Zero which was directed by Aanand L Rai.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan enters into a 45 percent profit sharing deal with YRF for Pathan!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results