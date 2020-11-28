Coolie No. 1 Trailer: Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan’s underwater lip-lock goes viral

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan will be sharing the screen space for the first time in Coolie No. 1. The film happens to be special for multiple reasons, including the fact that it marks David Dhawan’s 45th directorial, the team had a grand trailer launch in Chandigarh. While talking about the best moments and answering a few questions by the fans and journalists, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, and Paresh Rawal were present at the trailer launch.

Sharing the trailer with the audience, they have surely taken the franchise up a notch with Sara and Varun’s soaring chemistry. While Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in a bikini by the beach, their underwater lip-lock has gone viral for all the right reasons. Since the film releases on OTT, the makers have nothing to worry about the censor board. Sharing a steaming kiss underwater, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan’s still from the trailer has become the talk of the town in no time.

Take a look at the still, right here.

Coolie No. 1 is slated to release on December 25 on Amazon Prime Video.

