Coolie No. 1 Trailer: Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan’s underwater lip-lock goes viral

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan will be sharing the screen space for the first time in Coolie No. 1. The film happens to be special for multiple reasons, including the fact that it marks David Dhawan’s 45th directorial, the team had a grand trailer launch in Chandigarh. While talking about the best moments and answering a few questions by the fans and journalists, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, and Paresh Rawal were present at the trailer launch.
Coolie No. 1 is slated to release on December 25 on Amazon Prime Video.
