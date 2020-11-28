Sonakshi Sinha says she leaves a piece of her heart every time she leaves the Maldives

Sonakshi Sinha, who spent the past week amid the sun and sand in the Maldives, has returned to Mumbai. The actress had been posting bikini-clad pictures as she had the best time at her favourite vacation spot. The Maldives being the current favourite vacation destination for multiple celebrities, Sonakshi Sinha’s trip became a lot more special.
Take a look at her post.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)
On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt.
Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha becomes licensed scuba diver; says it is the first time she scored 100% in any exam
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply