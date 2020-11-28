Manish Goel to enter Juhi Parmar starrer Hamariwali Good News

Zee TV recently presented a heart-warming story that captures the essence of the ever-evolving dynamics of the saas-bahu relationship in Indian society. Titled Hamariwali Good News, it showcases a unique role reversal between the daughter-in-law Navya (Srishti Jain) and her mother-in-law Renuka (Juhi Parmar) to give their family the much awaited ‘Good News.’ Versatile actress Juhi Parmar plays the role of Renuka in the show, who is the mother-in-law and the lifeline of the Tiwari family. Shakti Anand, on the other hand, is seen essaying the pivotal character of Mukund, who is Renuka’s husband and Navya’s father-in-law. A grocery shop owner, known for being a miser, he follows the motto of, 'Jaisa chal raha hai badiya hai, what is the need for change?’

We’ve seen how Renuka and Mukund have been distant from each other and while we’ve seen the duo clash and argue like every couple, recently Renuka was trying to make an attempt to get closer to Mukund once again. However, it looks like a new character is all set to take their arguments to a whole new level. Manish Goel is all set to enter as Dr. Raghav in Hamariwali Good News and it is his past equation with Renuka that will take the Tiwaris by storm.

Apparently, Raghav and Renuka were in love and he was going to ask for her hand in marriage. However, Mukund’s rishta came in before he could make his move and the rest is history. While her husband was initially unaware, he came to know after 7 – 8 years of marriage and since then his relationship with Renuka has never been the same. Mukund felt that he has been betrayed and has been suspicious of her ever since. When Raghav and Renuka bump into one another after so many years, how will Mukund react? And what will Raghav do after meeting Renuka? Well, the audience is in for a treat as a lot of twists and turns are set to play out in the next few episodes.

Talking about his entry into the show, Manish Goel mentioned, “When I was told about the concept of this show, I was immediately hooked. Hamariwali Good News has a novel and unique story and having been associated with several interesting shows, I could not give this one a miss. While I have worked in several shows, this one is quite different and so is my role. I will be playing Doctor Raghav and the role indeed comes with its own set of responsibilities and I hope I’m able to live up to that. As an actor, the role is really fantastic as Raghav has several layers to him and while some will associate with his emotions, others will hate him for creating havoc in Mukund and Renuka’s life, especially since they have just begun to see a glimmer of hope about them getting close once again. I’m sure I’ll get a lot of opportunities to play around and demonstrate my acting prowess with this show and I hope I can keep the audience at the edge of their seats with my entry.”

With Raghav all set to enter Hamariwali Good News and create chaos in Renuka and Mukund’s life, the audience will surely want to know what will happen next in the Tiwari parivaar.

