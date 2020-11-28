Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Kapadia to feature in an endearing love ballad for Durgamati – The Myth

Bhumi Pednekar will be featuring in a romantic ballad – 'Baras Baras' alongside Karan Kapadia in her next release Durgamati – The Myth. The song gives you a glimpse of the budding romance between Bhumi and Karan’s character in the film which also marks their first film together. While the audiences got a peek of their love in the trailer of this thriller, the first song from the film 'Baras Baras' will release tomorrow.

The song sung by B Praak and composed – written by Tanishk Bagchi will the first association of the Punjabi singer who has already created a stir by lending his voice to several hit songs and Tanishk who is on a roll with his various musical hits. The additional vocals for the song is given by Altamash Faridi.

Directed by Ashok G, Presented by Akshay Kumar (Cape of Good Films) and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), the film releases on 11th Dec on Amazon Prime Video.

