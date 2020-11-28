Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Kapadia to feature in an endearing love ballad for Durgamati – The Myth

Bhumi Pednekar will be featuring in a romantic ballad – 'Baras Baras' alongside Karan Kapadia in her next release Durgamati – The Myth. The song gives you a glimpse of the budding romance between Bhumi and Karan’s character in the film which also marks their first film together. While the audiences got a peek of their love in the trailer of this thriller, the first song from the film 'Baras Baras' will release tomorrow.
The song sung by B Praak and composed – written by Tanishk Bagchi will the first association of the Punjabi singer who has already created a stir by lending his voice to several hit songs and Tanishk who is on a roll with his various musical hits. The additional vocals for the song is given by Altamash Faridi.
