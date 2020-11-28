Pictures: Kunal Kemmu purchases a BMW R2150 bike worth over Rs. 26 lakhs

Kunal Kemmu is one of the many bike enthusiasts of the industry, the actor well-known for his comic roles has recently made a plush purchase. Being one of the frequent bike trip riders, he had recently accompanied Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and a few other friends on a bike trip abroad.

The actor was recently spotted flaunting his latest BMW R2150 bike worth over Rs. 26 lakhs. The bike is quite a beast with 1,254 cc, two-cylinder boxer engine with 4-valves and also has the top speed of 200 kmph. The purchase is surely worth every penny considering this is going to be a sweet ride for Kunal Kemmu.

Take a look at the pictures, right here.

On the work front, he was last seen and highly appreciated for his performance in Lootcase.

