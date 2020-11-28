“Watching the trailer of Coolie No. 1 was a very emotional moment for me”, says Vashu Bhagnani

Pooja Entertainment has come full circle with the adaptation of Coolie No. 1, the very first film that founder Vashu Bhagnani initiated the heritage production house in 1995. Exactly 25 years later, a refreshed version of the cult hit is about to entertain the audiences and the trailer that was dropped today is packed with the addictive musical hooks of the original while focusing on the new-age appeal of its millennial stars, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

An emotional veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani said, "I got extremely emotional while watching the trailer. The trailer brought back such happy moments from that time and I am sure, the new generation of viewers will enjoy the film as much as we enjoyed making it. I share an amazing bond with David ji and have a deep respect for his craft. He has immortalized a certain style of filmmaking that has entertained families and audiences through the generations.”

Varun Dhawan in a nod to hearty entertainers of the past also channels the whistle-inducing punchlines that the eighties and nineties were known for, and together with Sara, recreates some of the most iconic musical moments made famous by Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the original. Jackky Bhagnani who helmed the production of the adaptation says, "Coolie No.1 is a big-ticket masala entertainer and is true to its genre. To say that Varun was the best choice for the role would be an understatement. The role chose him because he has the energy, the charisma, the moves, and the comic timing is outstanding."

Co-producer Deephsika Deshmukh says, "Coolie No. 1 has pure entertainment at the heart of its story-telling and who else but David ji could have directed this new take? He is an institution when it comes to creating characters and situations that people keep replaying to smile, laugh, and hum along again and again. And Varun was the perfect choice since he understands this genre and he can bring the house down effortlessly every time he faces the camera."

