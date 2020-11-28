Alaya F sizzles in a bikini at her birthday getaway in Alibag

The most promising debutante of the year, Alaya F celebrated her birthday on the 28th of November with a small beach getaway in Alibag. The talented actress who has become a fan favourite with just her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman had wishes pouring in from fans and media nonstop, so the young star took to her social media to thank them.

She shared a photo from her birthday in Alibag where we can see her initials 'AF' decorated with flowers while the favourite debutante of the year stood in the middle raising the temperatures in a two-piece. She captioned the photo, "Feeling blessed, grateful and super happy! Thank you for all the love and all the wonderful birthday wishes! ♥️"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

She has proven herself quite the promising debutante of the yearas she has used the lockdown very productively to impress her fans with her various skills from dancing, make-up tutorials, fitness etc. to all trending challenges with her super fun and candid series #AlayaAF. She has been receiving massive praises and love since she made her Bollywood debut this year.

